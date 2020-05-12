Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $8.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,394.85. 81,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,325.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

