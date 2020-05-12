Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $746,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.