Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $962,000 Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 29,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,272. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.