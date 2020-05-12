Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in H & R Block by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in H & R Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. 97,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

