Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 130 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.43. 104,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.49. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

