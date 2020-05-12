Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

