Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in Broadcom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.48. 880,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

