Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 145 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,431. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

