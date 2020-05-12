Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 2,504 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $156,765,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,372.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Masco by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 790,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after buying an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

MAS stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,895. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

