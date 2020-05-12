Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 311 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

IFF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.25. 1,604,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

