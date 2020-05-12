Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 573 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.74. 21,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $39,879.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,142 shares of company stock worth $1,663,629. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

