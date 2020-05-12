Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 800 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $304.04. 56,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,901. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

