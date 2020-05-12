Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 828 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.98. 1,195,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day moving average is $326.67. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

