Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 864 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 4,165,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,264,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

