Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. 213,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,207. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

