Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,517,360. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.81. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

