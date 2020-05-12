Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.23. 61,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

