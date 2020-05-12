Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:DECK traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $143.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.
