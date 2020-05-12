Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €189.99 ($220.92).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €171.30 ($199.19) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €178.98. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a one year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

