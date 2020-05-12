Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €2.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.26 ($11.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.47).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of €18.48 ($21.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

