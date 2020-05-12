Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €6.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.23 ($6.09).

DEZ opened at €3.46 ($4.02) on Friday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.68. The company has a market cap of $417.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.99.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

