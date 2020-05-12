Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Diodes updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,996. Diodes has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.