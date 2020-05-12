Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dirtt Environmental Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

DRT stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.48. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

