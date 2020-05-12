Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.05 to $5.45 EPS.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 257,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

