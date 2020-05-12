Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock worth $26,105,690 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

