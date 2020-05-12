DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLX. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.60 ($49.53).

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €31.18 ($36.26) on Friday. Talanx has a 1 year low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.