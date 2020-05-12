DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.07 ($75.66).

ETR HEI opened at €41.95 ($48.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52 week high of €73.02 ($84.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

