Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

EBMT opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

