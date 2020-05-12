Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Eaton Vance have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Revenue growth is expected to continue, driven by solid assets under management (AUM) balance, and diverse product offerings and investment strategies. Moreover, the company’s global footprint is expected to keep supporting growth in the long term. Its impressive capital deployment activities reflect strong liquidity position and will continue enhancing shareholder value. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher compensation costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. The presence of high levels of debt may hamper financials and makes us apprehensive.”

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. 23,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.