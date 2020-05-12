Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.37 EPS

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ERI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 1,057,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,186. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

