Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.37 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ERI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 1,057,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,186. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Earnings History for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit