Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.81% from the stock’s current price.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 8,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

