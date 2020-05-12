Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.41.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million.

Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

