Ellaism Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $15,503.85 and approximately $49.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.02144007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068809 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

