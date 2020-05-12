Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emera (TSE:EMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.
Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. Emera has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.
