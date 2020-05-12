Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emera (TSE:EMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50. Emera has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CSFB upped their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

