Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.572 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Enbridge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 137.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.6%.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 5,382,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,639. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

