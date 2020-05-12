Enviva Partners LP (EVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on May 29th

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 150.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.9%.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 6,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,605. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $204.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

