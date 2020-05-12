Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

