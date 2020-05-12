Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202,694.11

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $202,694.11 and $9,802.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00052113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00353875 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009165 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003776 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 45,229,912 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

