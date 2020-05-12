EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDRY remained flat at $$4.66 during trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

