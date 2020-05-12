Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $135.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

