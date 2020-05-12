Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Federal Signal stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

FSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

