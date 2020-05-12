FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

FedNat has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FedNat has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedNat to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. FedNat has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.97.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. FedNat had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNHC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

