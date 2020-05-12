Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

