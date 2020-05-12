Financial Review: Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) vs. White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Travelers Companies pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Travelers Companies and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 7.61% 9.61% 2.24% White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -0.14% -0.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and White Mountains Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $31.58 billion 0.76 $2.62 billion $9.60 9.95 White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.29 $414.50 million N/A N/A

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 4 9 3 0 1.94 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus price target of $128.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

