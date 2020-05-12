First Defiance Financial (FDEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 22nd

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Defiance Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.