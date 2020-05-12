First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 29th

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

First Northwest BanCorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 4,934 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $51,905.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Deines bought 3,500 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,634 shares of company stock valued at $170,797. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FNWB. ValuEngine raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

