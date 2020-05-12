Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

