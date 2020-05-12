FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.36. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $13.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $15.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,808. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $273.65.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

