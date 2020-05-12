Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.05. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 109.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

