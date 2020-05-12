Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.
NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.05. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 439,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 185,793 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.
