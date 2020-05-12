Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Franklin Financial Network has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of FSB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,677. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $344.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

